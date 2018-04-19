Beginning April 30, LIM College will offer an online bachelor’s degree program in fashion merchandising. Students will be able to enroll in the program during six points of the year. Full-time students are expected to complete the curriculum in three years. Part-time enrollees will be able to participate according to their scheduling demands.

“Since 1939, LIM College has led the way in fashion business education. As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, our methods of delivering an LIM College may expand, but our goal remains the same — to provide our students with the practical and theoretical knowledge necessary for a successful career in the business of fashion,” said Elizabeth Marcuse, president of the college.

Students will be able to select courses on subjects ranging from fashion forecasting to fashion show production, global retailing, omnichannel retailing, street style, retail management and fashion history among other subjects.

Despite working from a virtual location, students will also be able to visit the college’s Manhattan location for a weeklong immersion program, a spokesman for the college said. During the trip, students will be able to visit fashion companies, industry events and career development sessions with LIM faculty, staff and alumni.

As with on-site students, online undergrads will be expected to complete three credited internships. LIM College will support students to identify and land these postings. To accomplish this, online students will be able to access a digital director listing U.S. fashion companies.

