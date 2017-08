As multichannel platforms continue to become commonplace, merchants are shifting their focus to the actual experience that shoppers have inside their stores.

Coupled with the soaring attention — and success — of artificial intelligence, retailers have the potential to collect pertinent data regarding consumer behavior and predict future preferences to enhance the overall shopping experience. And though the technology is readily available, personalization remains a somewhat untapped resource. Here, Fang Cheng, chief executive officer of Linc Global, a personalization and digital experience organization, discusses how the role of customized shopping experiences is evolving, who’s doing it well and the role of mobile in it.