Lord & Taylor Thursday night unveiled its holiday windows with performances by country pop artist Jessie James Decker and members of the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club.In addition to the unveiling of windows, the ceremony also marked the retailer’s charitable holiday shopping event, where many items in the store had special promotions. Lord & Taylor president Liz Rodbell said this year’s shopping event would benefit the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club through a generous contribution from the retailer and many of its vendor partners.The retailer partnered with Hallmark Channel for this year’s series of holiday displays featuring the theme “The Best And The Brightest,” a whimsical journey viewed through the lens of “enchanted” snow globes. There are five windows: Arctic Adventures, two polar bears meeting for a celebratory high-five; Christmas in the City, a holiday scene set against NYC skyscrapers; Holiday Circus, a vintage circus that includes a master of ceremonies; Santa’s Magic, a modern-day Santa looking into his globe; and Winter Woodlands, featuring a rabbit heading toward a magical tree.Rodbell, who said that the retailer “believes in giving back to its communities,” also said that the windows are “our gift to New York City.” She told WWD that planning for next year’s windows begin as soon as the current season’s displays are unveiled. Work on this year’s theme was focused on creating an “experience that is new and different to inspire the whole family to enjoy as they go about the magical journey,” Rodbell said.Decker sang two songs from her latest album, “Southern Girl City Lights.” The event also marked her first public performance of “My Favorite Holiday,” a song she wrote this year. [caption id="attachment_11047305" align="alignnone" width="385"] Jessie James Decker[/caption]
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)