PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is marking the 25th anniversary of its environment department by raising its targets for sustainable development.The French luxury conglomerate said Wednesday it plans to double its internal carbon funds from next year. LVMH has invested 6.7 million euros since 2016 in carbon funds, which help businesses to calculate, reduce and offset their emission of greenhouse gases.“By embedding ecological imperatives as a source of innovation, we have long made environmental responsibility a pillar of our growth strategy for 25 years. The LVMH Group is proud of its pioneering role and we aim to remain trailblazers,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, said in a statement.The group said its calculation will henceforth be based on 30 euros per ton of carbon dioxide. LVMH has achieved its initial target of using 10 percent renewable energy and is now aiming for 30 percent by 2020, in addition to a 25 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared with 2013, it added.The targets will be integrated into its “LIFE 2020” roadmap, launched in 2016 and centered around four pillars: products; sourcing and supply chain; carbon dioxide, and sites. Its objectives were set with input from 30 of the group’s 70 maisons, which all belong to the LVMH Initiatives for the Environment, or LIFE, program launched in 2012.It covers steps all the way from product design to retail operations and is now a required component in the strategic plans of all LVMH brands.Other objectives include increasing the use of leather from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group, a multi-stakeholder group that promotes sustainable and appropriate environmental business practices within the leather industry, to 70 percent of the total.“We aim to go even further in achieving environmental excellence,” said Sylvie Bénard, LVMH group environment director.