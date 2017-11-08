Macy’s, Kohl’s, Kroger and Target scored the top spots in “advertising effectiveness” according to the ABX Advertising Benchmark Index for October. The highest overall ABX Index score was Kohl’s at 135 and the lowest was Macy's, at 62. Top retailers ran 498 new ads in October, down from 513 ran in September, the company said.The ABX Index measures overall ad effectiveness across television, radio, digital, print and outdoor advertising. Each ad is rated by a consumer panel based on 15 variables with a score of 100 equaling “average effectiveness.” Awareness (or brand linkage) and Message scores reflect the advertisement’s impact on audiences via its Reputation and Call to Action scores.Click here for a copy of the October 2017 Retailer Advertising Effectiveness Report for Retailers.The number-one spot for television is Kohl’s “Give Joy, Get Joy” ad, which scored an ABX Index of 135 and is in the 99th percentile of 125,000 ads tested by ABX over the past five years, the firm said. The “purely commercial” advertisement is simple but strikes a chord with audiences because of its message regarding the “double benefit of sale prices and Kohl’s cash toward future purchases.” The ad’s high Message score at 138 and Relevance at 147 spoke to the clarity of the campaign, while its call-to-action categories, Intent to Purchase and Intent to Talk about it, scored 241 and 222, respectively.[caption id="attachment_10848664" align="aligncenter" width="380"] The entrance of Target's new store in New York's Herald Square.[/caption]For radio, Kohl’s “This Columbus Day Weekend…” 30-second spot drove four call-to-actions: 182 in the Look For category; 180 in Recommend; 148 in Talk About It and 150 in Purchase. The ad “uses the same formula as most sale advertising on radio, but a strong music track leverages the message."In digital advertising, Target’s “Thanks to you, we were able to make our communities even better” ad garnered unusually high scores for Purchase Intent at 123 and Intent to Talk About it at 182. The ad portrays Target employees “working in gardens and doing all kinds of service projects while text reports results: total volunteer hours spent, total gardens planted, total recycling achieved, total dollars donated, and more,” with no spoken audio. It scored a 121 Message score and very high ABX Gender Equality Index score for males and females, which influenced its Reputation score of 232. Its Relevancy score was 126 and was “well-liked” at 167.Kroger's "Fresh Food; Low Prices" was number one in print. Its Likability score was 146; Relevancy at 143 and clarity of message, 124. Call-to-Action scores included 190 in Look for; 190 for Purchase; and 192 for Recommend. "Kroger has a formula that is consistently working," according to ABX.As for Free Standing Inserts, Kohl's "Home Sale" campaign was number one for its Message score of 125 and Relevance at 130. Diverse models were used in the ad, which may have directly impacted its high ABX Gender Equality Scores. Its Reputation scored 143 and Action at 139, which "reflected intents" to either Look for, Recommend or Go to the Web. Intent to Purchase was also high at 118.
No outdoor advertisements were seen this month, the company said.
@ralphlauren's portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its "Recent Acquisitions" exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren's portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4.
Claridge's, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel's executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen's fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year.
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye's in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie.
S'well, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S'well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S'well is collaborating with Liberty London. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. The fall 2017 collaboration launches on November 21.
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections.
Leah McSweeney, who champions the cause of women's streetwear through her Married to the Mob label, has said "I do" to a collaboration with K-Swiss headlined by pink camo. "I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear," said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today.
Sarah Jessica Parker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue.
Last night, Negin Mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the Revolve Awards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. "[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers," she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included Elizabeth Sulcer as stylist of the year, For Love and Lemons as brand of the year and Nicole Richie as icon of the year.
A new exhibit, "Jil Sander: Present Tense," which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of Jil Sander's design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit.