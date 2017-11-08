Macy’s, Kohl’s, Kroger and Target scored the top spots in “advertising effectiveness” according to the ABX Advertising Benchmark Index for October. The highest overall ABX Index score was Kohl’s at 135 and the lowest was Macy's, at 62. Top retailers ran 498 new ads in October, down from 513 ran in September, the company said.The ABX Index measures overall ad effectiveness across television, radio, digital, print and outdoor advertising. Each ad is rated by a consumer panel based on 15 variables with a score of 100 equaling “average effectiveness.” Awareness (or brand linkage) and Message scores reflect the advertisement’s impact on audiences via its Reputation and Call to Action scores.Click here for a copy of the October 2017 Retailer Advertising Effectiveness Report for Retailers. The number-one spot for television is Kohl’s “Give Joy, Get Joy” ad, which scored an ABX Index of 135 and is in the 99th percentile of 125,000 ads tested by ABX over the past five years, the firm said. The “purely commercial” advertisement is simple but strikes a chord with audiences because of its message regarding the “double benefit of sale prices and Kohl’s cash toward future purchases.” The ad’s high Message score at 138 and Relevance at 147 spoke to the clarity of the campaign, while its call-to-action categories, Intent to Purchase and Intent to Talk about it, scored 241 and 222, respectively.[caption id="attachment_10848664" align="aligncenter" width="380"] The entrance of Target's new store in New York's Herald Square.[/caption]For radio, Kohl’s “This Columbus Day Weekend…” 30-second spot drove four call-to-actions: 182 in the Look For category; 180 in Recommend; 148 in Talk About It and 150 in Purchase. The ad “uses the same formula as most sale advertising on radio, but a strong music track leverages the message."In digital advertising, Target’s “Thanks to you, we were able to make our communities even better” ad garnered unusually high scores for Purchase Intent at 123 and Intent to Talk About it at 182. The ad portrays Target employees “working in gardens and doing all kinds of service projects while text reports results: total volunteer hours spent, total gardens planted, total recycling achieved, total dollars donated, and more,” with no spoken audio. It scored a 121 Message score and very high ABX Gender Equality Index score for males and females, which influenced its Reputation score of 232. Its Relevancy score was 126 and was “well-liked” at 167.Kroger's "Fresh Food; Low Prices" was number one in print. Its Likability score was 146; Relevancy at 143 and clarity of message, 124. Call-to-Action scores included 190 in Look for; 190 for Purchase; and 192 for Recommend. "Kroger has a formula that is consistently working," according to ABX.As for Free Standing Inserts, Kohl's "Home Sale" campaign was number one for its Message score of 125 and Relevance at 130. Diverse models were used in the ad, which may have directly impacted its high ABX Gender Equality Scores. Its Reputation scored 143 and Action at 139, which "reflected intents" to either Look for, Recommend or Go to the Web. Intent to Purchase was also high at 118.

No outdoor advertisements were seen this month, the company said.

