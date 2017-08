Man Crates, an e-commerce site that offers specialized gifts for men, is banking on word of mouth and a unique product mix aimed at “delighting gifters as well as those who receive the gifts” to propel sales.

The company’s business model focuses on offering gift packs that cover several categories including personal care, food and beverage, sports and outdoor survival. Many of the kits are shipped “in a sealed wooden crate with a laser-etched crowbar [included]. No bow, no ribbons, no fluff, and absolutely no instructions,” the company noted on its web site.