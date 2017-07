Astrophysicists may have encountered fewer obstacles in landing man on the moon compared to challenges retailers face to draw and maintain Millennial consumers.

That’s a bit dramatic. But it's this demographics’ mobile fluency, fleeting brand loyalty and shifting shopping preferences that is partly why the retail market is being upended. Brands and retailers are reacting with hefty investments into e-commerce, store closures, new strategic positioning and in several cases, bankruptcy as well.