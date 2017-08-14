Amid a notoriously shaky retail climate, brands and businesses increasingly search for points of differentiation. Compelling visual ads and crafty messages are often recruited to meet the challenge. But some branding experts offer a more (deceptively) simple answer: it’s in the font.

Consumers and retailers alike interact with fonts on a daily basis, from smart phone scrolls to the reading of a book, but often overlooked is the deliberate detail that goes into font design (think mapping characters and designing how letters should look next to one another) — as well as what tailored solutions they might offer to businesses.