By  on August 14, 2017
victoria's secret store

Victoria's Secret

Jeff Blackler/REX/Shutterstock

Amid a notoriously shaky retail climate, brands and businesses increasingly search for points of differentiation. Compelling visual ads and crafty messages are often recruited to meet the challenge. But some branding experts offer a more (deceptively) simple answer: it’s in the font.

Consumers and retailers alike interact with fonts on a daily basis, from smart phone scrolls to the reading of a book, but often overlooked is the deliberate detail that goes into font design (think mapping characters and designing how letters should look next to one another) — as well as what tailored solutions they might offer to businesses.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus