Amid a notoriously shaky retail climate, brands and businesses increasingly search for points of differentiation. Compelling visual ads and crafty messages are often recruited to meet the challenge. But some branding experts offer a more (deceptively) simple answer: it’s in the font.
Consumers and retailers alike interact with fonts on a daily basis, from smart phone scrolls to the reading of a book, but often overlooked is the deliberate detail that goes into font design (think mapping characters and designing how letters should look next to one another) — as well as what tailored solutions they might offer to businesses.
"I want to keep building it and just show people what I can do on my own," says @kyliejenner about @kyliecosmetics. To read more on Kylie's beauty brand, which is projected to generate $1 billion in sales within five years, click link in bio. #wwdbeauty (📷: @rainmac; interview @strugatz)