LONDON — The Net-a-porter woman has embarked on a trip to Paris for fall in the retailer's campaign photographed by Gregory Harris and styled by Morgan Pilcher.

Models Luna Bijl, Mayowa Nicholas, Jing Wen and Radhika Nair are pictured on the streets of the French capital wearing looks from established designers such as Balenciaga, Gucci and Calvin Klein as well as up-and-coming names such as Magda Butrym and Emilia Wickstead. The campaign highlights five key trends including Color Confidence, Dark Florals, Power Suiting, Cozy Dressing and Disco Glam.