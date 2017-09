To accomplish a successful fashion week social strategy, make it quick.NewsWhip, a social discovery and content analysis platform, released “Social Publishing Insights Report: Fall 2017” detailing what type of content is attracting the highest engagement. The analysis found that well-edited videos, captions, and limited emojis resonate best within the current social climate.Generally, the analysis found that purposeful content that’s centered on human-interest, niche, or nostalgia performs best with Instagram users. “The content that works best on one platform doesn’t necessarily translate to other platforms. We’ve already seen that human interest or niche-focused are exactly what users seem to crave,” the report said. What’s more, the analysis found that incorporating an opportunity to build a dialogue with followers also ups engagement.In light of the increase of video length options, top publishers have taken advantage of the longer format that’s largely delivered higher engagement performance than photos. Average engagements for Instagram videos increased by 53 percent, the analysis found. This surpassed average photo engagement, which secured a 46 percent rise. “With video, users are pausing and taking the time to view it,” said the report. “This creates a larger window of opportunity for engagements, rather than when users scroll through their feed and double-tap photos just to like them.”Despite longer form videos being available on the platform, the analysis found that the accounts that posted the highest engagement didn’t necessarily utilize the full sixty seconds. “For the top 20 publishers we looked at, the average video post was 30 seconds long,” the report said. In a hyper-saturated social channel that’s invaded by increasingly distracted users, short and sweet does the trick.This all hinges on the content being captivating – if it doesn’t align with the audience, it’s a moot effort. The report suggested incorporating into videos high action (think: final look crusades), behind-the-scenes (backstage beauty), artistic interpretations (front-row live sketching), and of course above all, relatable tones and perspectives.In reviewing the top 25 Instagram publishers and their top posts, the analysis found that captions are most successful when well-edited and concise. “The average word count varied across the publishers, but the median words-per-post was 13 words,” said the report. Captions once perhaps dominated by emojis have leaned out as well. “The publishers we looked at generally kept emoji to one to three per post, if they decided to use them. The most-used emoji was the camera emoji, used to credit the photographer behind a post,” the report said.And what about hashtags? The highly debated tool has read as desperate by some and necessary by others. Here the analysis found again that less is more. “The average amount of hashtags per post was only one hashtag, due to many of the top 25 publishers not using hashtags. Out of the publishers, only 12 of them had an average that was greater than zero,” said the report.While cutting down on hashtags might up integrity, increasing the amount of calls to action within the caption will prove beneficial. “Calls to action also performed well for publishers. 27 percent of the 500 posts we analyzed used one of these tactics to drive follower engagement,” said the report. “When we ranked these 500 posts by the most commented ones, half of the top ten commented posts prompted their followers to take an action.”More from WWD:Migos Arranges App-Powered Flash Sale to Usher New SiteTwitter and IMG Live-Stream Fashion MonthNon-Luxury Brands Finally Crack Social Influencer Code