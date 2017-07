Smartphones killed the television star. Nielsen’s “Total Audience Report” analyzed how U.S. consumers across generations are accessing entertainment. Focused on the first quarter of the year, the report looked at the behavior of Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers and the Greatest Generation to understand the similarities, disparities and overarching consumer media preferences.

The authors of the report reviewed how much time the differing demographics spent on various platforms including live television, apps and web on a smartphone, game consoles, DVD or Blu-Ray devices, AM/FM radio, Internet on a desktop computer, apps and web on a tablet, and multimedia devices such as Apple TV. Though live television or time-shifted TV from DVRs remained the top form of favored entertainment, the amount of time spent declined across age groups.