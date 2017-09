Consumers want things faster than ever before — and the most savvy of retailers are challenging themselves to keep up. One such example taking the lead is the recently launched Pinterest-integrated shopping web site Everystore, a division of PicClick LLC. The site brings together over 1,000 retailers, 22 million products and 25,000 brands. It promises an organized, hassle-free take on quick and easy shopping — just the thing coveted Generation Z and Millennial consumers are after.Everystore intends to take the uncertainty out of digital shopping by providing customers with robust product information. Through the site, shoppers can create wish lists and personalized fashion feeds, which are either split into discounted items or new arrivals, and these feeds are updated daily with details on price, promotion and availability.Items on the site also showcase trend details, such the item's time on market, its popularity, price comparisons and more. The result of these features according to Ryan Sit, chief executive officer of PicClick LLC, is an improved online shopping experience. “These things have always been important to shoppers, but in the past they weren’t easily accessible or simply weren’t provided,” explained Sit.[caption id="attachment_10969729" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Everystore aims to change the way consumers shop online.[/caption]This enhanced customer experience also owes itself largely to the platform’s advanced technology. The patent-pending, futuristic ‘Try It On With Head Swap” technology, for example, provides shoppers with the luxury of trying on products at home. “This feature literally uses your webcam to replace a model’s head with the correct scale of your head to give you an idea of how the clothes would look on,” explained Sit. “This is similar to real life when you hold up a shirt in front of you and look in the mirror, but a little better — and much faster.”Other tech-savvy components include a visual search, which allows customers to see more products in less time, as well as a proprietary algorithm using artificial intelligence and computer vision to retrieve over 25 ranked similar items for each item to ensure optimal product recommendations.“The most valuable aspect of this algorithm for brands is we prioritize finding the same item from other stores first, then prioritize showing more similar items from the same brand next,” offered Sit. “As such, the shopper is sure to find the best place to buy the item they are looking for, and if it is sold out we suggest many other great styles from the same brand.”Sit added that Everystore can help promote brand visibility, noting the site provides a single destination where a brand is optimized for SEO across all stores, and shoppers are directed to the best stores to purchase from, so this social-meets-shopping platform is not just a tool for consumers — it can be of great benefit to brands, too.For More WWD Business News, See:Beauty Barrage Offers Brands an In-Store BoostBeauty Industry Finds Strength in InnovationBoosting In-Store Solutions Gives Retailers Competitive EdgeB-t-s Results Reveal Insights Into Upcoming Holiday Sales