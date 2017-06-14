It’s not the saturated black of teenage rebellion. Instead PPG ’s color of 2018, “Black Flame” is a burnt and natural tone that invokes memory of charred campfire kindling — or asphalt. The creation of the tone comes after a year of intensive consumer research that retailers and individuals might adopt in homes and bricks-and-mortars alike.

PPG takes a deep look into freshly shaped consumer attitudes that ultimately become divergent trends realized in correlating color palettes. “PPG’s global color stylists gathered for the eighth consecutive PPG global color forecast meeting. During the three-day meeting, PPG’s color experts came together and discussed societal and regional trends, as well as overarching consumer insights to determine the following year’s color forecast, as well as the 2018 Color of the Year,” said Dee Schlotter, senior color marketing manager at PPG. Each palette includes material references in addition to general inspirations behind the color collections.