Many companies in the retail space are under pressure as the market undergoes a transformation driven by changes in consumer behavior and preferences. While traditional bricks-and-mortar stores shutter doors, e-tailers — including online giant Amazon Inc. — are opening and acquiring more.

The changes are fast and furious, and are also implicating how retailers and fashion brands market to and engage with consumers. And just like the convergence of online and physical retail, companies are learning there's a convergence occurring between print and digital. Here, John Pecaric, chief commercial officer at R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., which is a multichannel marketing solution provider with clients that include Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Kohl's Corp. and Ulta Beauty, shares his insights on this trend and how companies need to respond.