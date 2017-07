As the number of mobile phone owners continues to expand internationally, the rate of monthly social media users is on the rise. Emarketer’s latest report, “Worldwide Social Network Users: eMarketer’s Estimates and Forecast for 2016-2021,” on social media frequency maps out the future of adoption and correlating consumption — and what efforts certain platforms are doing now to retain their loyal user base.

The report drew an optimistic picture of the mobile and social landscape for the coming years. Social network users have increased to 2.46 billion this year, up from 2.28 billion in 2016, the report said. By 2021, the authors of the report estimate more than three billion people will subscribe to social media, accounting for more than 73 percent of all Internet users.