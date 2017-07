LONDON — The Outnet.com, Net-a-porter's sister discount site, has tapped Amber Valletta and Missy Rayder to appear in its fall advertising campaign, WWD has learned.

"We wanted to expand upon the concept that we created for spring/summer 17, which was to showcase natural moments of joy shared between a stylish group of 'fashionable best friends,’ by using the unique vantage point of a third friend," said Andres Sosa, executive vice president, sales, marketing and creative. "This allowed us to create a feeling of intimacy between both the friends and the audience. This was the second time that we conceived, directed and produced everything in-house, which was a key moment for us, giving us full creative control."