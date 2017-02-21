In their analysis of New York Fashion Week, research firm Trendalytics said the “boundaries of fashion week” were further blurred this year as fashion influencers (including celebrity types) doubled-up their sway over consumers.

The impact, they noted, far overpowered a brand’s own social media efforts.

The analytics company said of the brands that showed during NYFW, 87 percent “saw more buzz from influencers than their official brand handles.” Trendalytics noted that Jeremy Scott “pulled the largest influence impact generating 26 times more buzz from influencers than his own brand’s social media” and twice the average influencer impact for “established brands.”

Coach had 13 times more buzz from influencers than its own social media campaigns while Alexander Wang had 10 times as much.

The company also said the newer designers were boosted by influencers. The company said the top 10 brands as gauged by influencer momentum, which is measured “as the influencer social actions during the last [season’s] fashion week compared to the current fashion week” garnered 4 percent of the total “influencer voice” during NYFW. The company said ICB, for example, had 506 times the influencer social buzz this season as compared to last season.

Other notable gainers who are relative newcomers included Chromat, The Blonds, Brock Collection and Vivienne Hu, Trendalytics said.

Regarding looks that resonated most with consumers on social media, “mellow yellow” (as seen by Diane von Furstenberg, Edun and Lacoste, among others) was tops along with “powerful pink” (from Dion Lee, Moncler and 3.1 Phillip Lim, among others). The researchers also found detailed denim looks and the “tracksuit trouser” to be looks that got a lot of social media buzz. Designers that showcased these looks included Kendall & Kylie, Dion Lee, RTA and Rag & Bone, among others.

Social media also applauded camo and big bows as well as fishnets, the company said. And interactive events were also popular, which were seen from Rag & Bone, Tommy Hilfiger and Rebecca Minkoff.