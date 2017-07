Asos and Revolve have a few things in common: they appeal to deal-hungry Millennials, they offer speedy deliveries and they have a penchant for tapping influencers to up their profile to prospective and existing patrons. Tribe Dynamics' most recent, quarterly report “Online Retailers Versus Brick-and-Mortar” reveals the disparities between the likes of Asos and Revolve to bricks-and-mortar competitors. Its analysis reviews how the e-commerce sites have mined success and revenue through strategic influencer marketing — an area that traditional retailers largely have yet to crack.

To gather the results, Tribe discerned top brick-and-mortars and online retailers and evaluated earned media value metrics, ambassador loyalty and posted content between January and March of this year. Earned media value is Tribe Dynamics’ prescribed metric that quantified the estimated value of publicity gained through digital media and correlating engagement levels. Tribe Dynamics assigns a dollar amount to each piece of content based on its perceived value to brands.