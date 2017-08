There will be a new marketing message at MAGIC when the shows open in Las Vegas on Monday — and it's all wet.

UBM Fashion, which owns MAGIC, Project, Coterie, FN Platform and others, will unveil a campaign that was created in partnership with CoolGraySeven, a branding and advertising agency. The campaign will be revealed in installations located at the entrances of both the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the women's and footwear shows are held, and Mandalay Bay Convention Center, where the men's shows are located.