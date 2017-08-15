Umbro has chosen its first major female ambassador: U.S. National women's soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Her first campaign, for fall, was shot in Harris' hometown of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and features the champion goalie wearing both on- and off-field apparel.

“My first memory of Umbro was when I refused to take off my orange and purple Umbro checkerboard shorts for church at five years old,” said Harris, who is also a FIFA World Cup champion. “I won that battle, and that drive to express myself and stay true to myself, even as a kid, is why I’m so excited about my partnership with Umbro. The brand is the original, and they understand the way the culture of football and the product they create inspires passion, commitment and courage on-and-off the field."