Walgreens, Amazon, Kroger and Aldi scored the highest ratings in the ABX Advertising Effectiveness Index for December 2018. The top retailers ran 534 new ads in December, down 70 ads from November.

The ABX Index measures overall ad effectiveness across television, radio, digital, print and outdoor advertising. Each ad is rated by a consumer panel based on 15 variables with a score of 100 equaling “average effectiveness.” Awareness — or brand linkage — and Message scores reflect the advertisement’s impact on audiences via its Reputation and Call to Action scores.

Walgreens took the number-one spot in television with its “At Walgreens, how we care will change over time but why we care remains the same” ad, which depicted how the brand cares for its customers from childhood to old age. The ad featured “strong” age-related messages, such as the inclusion of childproof caps, labels in 16 languages and refills by scan. Its Reputation score was “believable” at 226 and Action was 132, which includes purchase, recommend, look-for and researching information on the Web. Most notably is its ABX Gender Equality scores, which were above average at 109-119. And its Likeability score was high, at 142.

In radio, Walgreens also ranked number one for its 30-second spot: “At Walgreens, you can trust we’ve got you covered for any surprise the season brings.” The ad garnered an ABX score of 112, which is above average in this category as this medium usually averages closer to 90, according to the firm. Its Reputation score at 134 was strong and well received, as was its Message score at 119.

Amazon’s 30-second online video is the number-one ad in digital. In its voice-over ad for its Alexa product, Amazon illustrated Alexa’s capabilities through a comical lens. The ad saw a very high Reputation score of 185 and Likeability at 166. Its call-to-action breakdown was Contact the Company at 233; Research the Web at 161, and Recommend at 154, with Purchase Intent at 132. ABX said that six ads from this campaign made the list for its Top Ten Digital Ads tested by the firm.

For the print category, Kroger’s “Happy New Year” colorful ad earned a Reputation score of 152, Relevance at 138 and a high Action score at 129. Purchase Intent was very high at 191.

And Aldi’s “Happy New Year” ad was most effective in the Free Standing Inserts category. Its ad earned a high Reputation score at 146 and 139 in Relevancy. It also scored well in Likeability at 128, Action at 123 and a healthy Purchase Intent score of 183.

No outdoor advertisements were seen this month, the company said.

