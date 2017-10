Wal-Mart, Target and Kohl’s are among the brands that secured top spots in advertising effectiveness for the month of September, according to the ABX Advertising Benchmark Index. The highest overall ABX Index score was Wal-Mart at 132 and the lowest was Macy's at 52. Top retailers ran 513 new ads in September 2017, which was approximately 138 down from August.

The ABX Index measures overall ad effectiveness across television, radio, digital, print and outdoor advertising. Each ad is rated by a consumer panel based on 15 variables with a score of 100 equaling “average effectiveness.” Awareness (or brand linkage) and Message scores reflect the advertisement’s impact on audiences via its Reputation and Call to Action scores.