Handbags, footwear and outerwear represent an $80 billion global marketplace for Coach Inc.
Coach Inc. is setting its sights on international as its next avenue for growth.
“The global story continues to be quite attractive. The global premium accessories market is growing in the midsingle digits, with China driving a lot of that growth," Coach chief executive officer Victor Luis said in an interview Tuesday after the company posted fourth-quarter results that saw profits nearly double as sales slipped slightly.