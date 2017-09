As consumers continually seek ways to combat the travails of aging, the elements and other inescapable conditions, companies such as Item M6 are creating textile solutions to help. In this case, Item M6 is targeting gravity.The Bavarian-based leg and shapewear company integrated its compression technology into high-performance yarns that promote circulation and reduce cellulite. Its parent company, Medi, is a global medical compression firm and has been a leader in the category since the 1920's. When Medi saw an opportunity to take its core technology and enter a new market, Item M6 was born. Item M6 was launched in Europe over six years ago and entered the U.S. market in 2014.Sanaz McCartney, the brand director at Item M6, told WWD, “[Compression] has kind of become a buzzword in the ath-leisure category,” she said. “For us, the true benefit of compression is that [it is] promoting and increasing your blood circulation. So, [it’s] promoting everything back up to the heart. Gravity takes its impact on us every single day.”[caption id="attachment_10985180" align="aligncenter" width="688"] Photo courtesy of Item M6.[/caption]Described as a “beauty balm for your legs,” Item M6 products feature a unique performance yarn technology that promotes greater circulation to the surface of the skin and combats cellulite, smoothes skin texture and battles bruising, blemishes and spider veins, the company said. Particles of ceramic crystals are melted into the compression high-tech yarn, which enables body heat to be reflected and converted into infrared radiation and ultimately penetrate the surface of the skin to stimulate the breakdown of fat cells. The firm said it recommends wearing the tights eight hours a day, five days a week to reap the maximum benefits.The ongoing use of compression technology results in micro circulation, lighter feeling legs, higher energy and a regeneration and rejuvenation of the system, the company said. Wearing compression material aids in performance and also recovery, as it helps avoid shin splints or lactic acid buildup.McCartney told WWD, “[Consumers] don’t realize they can actually wear a product that isn’t [just] about colors and styles, but actually something that [is] such a foundation piece that can do something for you, outside of aesthetics. And so we’ve really kind of disrupted that category a little bit even within our major retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. The buyers always say that we’re fulfilling a white space." McCartney continued, "Now we have something that makes you not only look good but feel good as well, which I think is really rare in the world of hosiery and shape wear.”For More Textile News From WWD, See:

