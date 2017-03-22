Ellen DeGeneris, in the spirit of her own cool, relaxed, polished style, is launching her ED Ellen DeGeneres shoe line, created in partnership with the Camuto Group, on QVC Thursday at 8 p.m. It’s a mix of women’s sneakers, sandals, slip-ons and other footwear items. QVC,will be launching the collection across all its broadcast programming and e-commerce platforms.

“A lot of people say they’d love to spend an hour in my shoes,” DeGeneris said. “Now all you have to do is buy a pair, watch three straight hours of cat videos online and you’ll know exactly what it feels like.”

“The ED Ellen DeGeneres footwear collection features a mix of casual, fun and athletic styles that reflect Ellen’s own spirited personality,” said Rachel Ungaro, vice president of merchandising for QVC.

In 2014, DeGeneres introduced ED on Air, a seasonal home collection created for QVC. Her footwear line marks her first fashion foray on QVC.