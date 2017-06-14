By
with contributions from Luisa Zargani
 on June 14, 2017

Forget the lifestyle brand with all of its categories, add-ons and promises to define every facet of one’s day: This is a moment for laser-focused specialization.

In a crowded and fragmented market, brands that excel with one star product are breaking through the clutter. That could be the best bomber jacket or the best plaid shirt, the best knit or the best denim — or as close to it as possible.

