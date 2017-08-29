Montreal-based men’s wear brand Frank & Oak has added a suiting option to its women’s line.The capsule — just five stockkeeping units — is inspired by classic men's wear tailoring featuring chalkstripes on a navy stretch-wool flannel-blend fabric and will be available today on the company’s web site and in select Canadian stores. Those stores include Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and the Montreal area. The company operates a total of 13 stores in the Canadian markets, although it also has had pop-up shops in the U.S. from time to time. The women’s suiting capsule ranges from $69 for a paper-bag skirt and goes as high as $149 for a blazer. Other pieces in the capsule include a pant, bomber jacket and shirtdress.Canadian pop musicians Tegan and Sara are the face of the collection.Frank & Oak is an apparel brand that considers itself a media firm. The company also prints a biannual magazine, and updates the online content of its site on a regular basis. It started operations in 2012 but didn’t enter the women’s market until September. The women’s collection is primarily in tops and bottoms, as well as some accessories, with prices starting at $50.The brand targets Millennial entrepreneurs who work in the creative fields. And unlike the men’s concept, which introduces a new product line each month, the women’s offerings have seasonal drops.[caption id="attachment_10967465" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Looks from the Frank & Oak women's suiting capsule.[/caption]