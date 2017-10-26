NEW YORK — Coinciding with their first pop-up shop opening at VFiles’ store in SoHo Friday and Saturday, Good American, the brand cofounded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, opened five shops-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s on Thursday.Good American, the Los Angeles-based firm, encompasses jeans, bodysuits and sweats. The brand launched a year ago geared to curvier shapes, catering to sizes 00 to 24. The line is manufactured in the U.S."I think it's great, we're looking forward to it," said Frank Doroff, vice chairman of Bloomingdale's. According to Stephanie Goldman, buyer for women's denim at Bloomingdale's, the brand will be carried in the 59th Street flagship; SoHo; Short Hills, N.J.; Aventura, Fla., and Sherman Oaks, Calif., locations.Kardashian and Grede, will be making a personal appearance at Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship's second floor on Saturday to promote the collection."We're really excited to have the brand in Bloomingdale's. The inclusive sizing is particularly exciting, and Khloé has a great following," Goldman said. She said the brand has "great denim from basics to fashion with hem interest and high-waisted jeans. There are also bodysuits and sweats, building on that athletic trend." Denim will retail from $129 to $189, and the bodysuits and sweats go from $129 to $159, Goldman said.Speaking at a Good American press conference at the Arlo SoHo on Thursday afternoon moderated by Leomie Anderson, Grede and Kardashian explained the strategy behind their brand, along with new growth opportunities, such as aiming to open a retail store in the third quarter of 2018. With both a direct-to-consumer and wholesale model, Good American launched with Nordstrom as its first wholesale account last year before adding Bloomingdale's.Grede, chief executive officer of Good American, said she didn’t anticipate this whole shift in retail that's occurring. Nordstrom has now asked every brand they carry to now do extended sizing. “It was such a punch in the air moment for us because that shift happened,” she said.“I don’t think either of us knew how quickly it was going to happen. We’ve only been around for a year. So much has happened,” Kardashian added. She said normally they don’t want competition, but in this aspect, they welcome more brands in this space.The cofounders were asked why it was so important for their brand to cater to all different body types."Look at the women here,” Kardashian said. “We’re all so different in our sizes, our style, our height. When I was younger it was all about heroin chic. I think Kate Moss is fabulous and I love her. When I was younger, I was a lot chubbier and more rounder than I am today, I loved Victoria Secret models. They had more of a shape…I related to them more. And then J. Lo came along,” she said.Grede said when she grew up in East London, Benetton was showing diverse models. “I want girls to look and see a representation of themselves. If they can see themselves in the clothes, they can buy the clothes.” She said they want their ad campaigns to show a cross-section of different body types.Discussing how their upbringing affected their body confidence and image, Kardashian said: “I never knew I wasn’t an ideal weight growing up. My family never made me feel less than my sisters. My mom and father never made me feel like I was chubby. They put me in more sports than the rest of my sisters, but I didn’t know I was bigger or different from them until I actually started doing our TV show, and I started becoming in the public eye and people were able to pick me apart because we didn’t have social media back then. And I said I really commend my mom and my sisters for never making me feel less than anyone.“I was allowed to wear the bodycon dresses that my sisters wore. I didn’t feel that I was too big to wear them. I looked good. Granted, I should have got a size bigger,” Kardashian said.