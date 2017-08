Hanesbrands Inc.'s second-quarter profits topped Wall Street estimates.

For the three months ended July 1, net income rose 34.6 percent to $172.5 million, or 47 cents a diluted share, from $128.1 million, or 34 cents, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share totaled 53 cents. Net sales were up 11.8 percent to $1.65 billion from $1.47 billion.