June K. DeFabio has joined Iconix Brand Group Inc. as executive vice president of the women’s and home divisions.Most recently she was senior vice president of business development and licensing at Ralph Lauren, where she managed all licensed product categories including contract terms and negotiations, revenue growth targets, and identification and cultivation of new partners, categories and geographies. Prior to joining Lauren in 2009, DeFabio held senior level merchant and planning posts at Macy’s Inc. and May Co.“June has extensive experience in brand licensing and retail, and has a track record of maximizing a brand’s potential through strategic licensing. Furthermore, June’s experience and success at Ralph Lauren, Macy’s and May Department Stores will help Iconix Brand Group bring more value to our brands and partners as we continue to be the leader in the brand management industry,” said John Haugh, chief executive officer of Iconix. “With our focus on organic growth, June will be instrumental in developing new opportunities for our brands as we evolve the business.”DeFabio added, “Iconix has a strong foundation with a great portfolio of brands and a broad network of relationships across retailers and wholesalers. I look forward to working with Iconix’s existing partners to create additional value for the portfolio of brands, as well as develop new strategies to enhance each brand’s growth objectives.”Iconix’s consumer brands include Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific, Danskin, Rocawear, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd., Marc Ecko and Artful Dodger. In addition, Iconix owns interests in the Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo and Pony.