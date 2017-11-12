By  on November 12, 2017

Services for Lee Mellis, former chief financial officer at Puritan Fashion Corp., will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.Mellis, 95, died Friday.Mellis was a partner at Puritan and is credited with putting together the first denim license for Calvin Klein, a deal he reportedly scratched out on a cocktail napkin in Studio 54, the legendary New York City dance club.Further details were not immediately available.Riverside Memorial Chapel is located at 180 West 76th Street in Manhattan.

