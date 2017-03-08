Among the top items Millennials are buying are Nike sneakers; Madewell tops; J. Crew dresses, and Lululemon leggings, according to Poshmark, the social commerce marketplace for fashion.

The marketplace collects data from the millions of social interactions through its app each day, giving each seller on the platform insight on how Millennials are shopping and what they are shopping for.

Tracy Sun, cofounder and vice president of merchandising at the marketplace, said, “Whether it be what people are wearing across the country’s most fashionable cities, which styles our community is coveting for spring or the most in-demand brands on the app, we have a pulse on the trends each season.”

Sellers on the site can sell new items or those that are gently used from their closet. Many of the brands Millennials are gravitating toward aren’t from the fast fashion category. Popular brands sold on the platform include Anthropologie; Michael Kors; Nike; Louis Vuitton; Coach; Chanel; Brandy Melville, and Alexander Wang. And while Tory Burch and Gucci got top nods from the demographic for this spring, other designer brands weren’t top of mind. The top five brands Millennials are seeking out this spring are Lululemon; Gucci; Adidas; Free People, and Madewell.

By locale, Millennial shoppers in Chicago have a hankering for Nike sneakers. And if anyone thought the ath-leisure trend might be going away, that’s not evident in Boston where Millennials are buying Lululemon leggings all year around. And while Gucci made the list for the top five brands, it was Tory Burch shoes — flats, heels or wedges — that topped the list of the most sought after item for the South Beach partygoers in Miami. As for footwear, Steve Madden was a top Millennial brand in Dallas.

On the West Coast, Madewell tops were the sought after staple in San Francisco, while Free People tops — and the boho trend — were the favorite in Los Angeles. Back on the East Coast, J. Crew dresses were the hot item in Washington, D.C., while Zara outerwear reigned supreme in New York City.

As for fashion silhouettes and trends, jumpsuits and rompers was the top category, followed by sandals and wedges, and mother of the bride and prom dresses. Rounding out the top five were leggings and cross-body bags.

Poshmark, which began operations in 2011, said that 75 percent of shoppers are repeat buyers from the same boutique on its site, and that 30 percent of shoppers purchased the same brand more than once. The company also said that Poshmark sellers “upload over four million dollars’ worth of inventory into the marketplace every day” from their phone. To date, the company has raised over $70 million in funding and counts Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, Ashton Kutcher and Rachel Zoe, among others, as investors.