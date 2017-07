Denim brand Mavi is looking to reset its U.S. presence in the women’s market, but it won’t be an easy expansion given the competition.

Fast-fashion brands include denim in their selections, and then there’s the ath-leisure category that offers consumers options known for both fashion content and comfortable fit. Finally, there’s a feeling among some in the market that perhaps Mavi Jeans made the wrong turn when it pulled back on its U.S. business.