In a standing-room only session at the Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing trade event at the Jacob Javits Convention Center this week, Mercedes Gonzales asked the designers and creative directors in attendance if they “want to be rich or famous?”

The founder and director of Global Purchasing Companies said during the “Fashion 101: How to Start a Fashion Line” seminar that there’s an ethos in the industry — which germinates early in higher education — where aspiring designers want to launch collection after collection and “not be concerned about making money.” That dedication to the creative aspects of fashion won’t pay the rent, Gonzales said, adding that the current demand to source fabric and materials that are sustainable (socially and environmentally) is noble, but financially challenging.