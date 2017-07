BERLIN — Despite perceptibly less traffic compared to last season’s record peak, the mood was on the rise at the eight trade shows running from July 4 to 6 and the Berliner Mode Salon on July 7 during Berlin Fashion Week.

Premium Group continued to further diversify proposals throughout its four shows — Premium, Show & Order, Seek and Bright — and build the Fashiontech platform, while Messe Frankfurt’s Ethical Fashion Show and Green Showroom had to move to Funkhaus near the city’s borders in order to accommodate the growing number of exhibitors. In addition to the commercial Panorama fair and niche denim and craft format Selvedge Run, the children’s fashion show Playtime was new on the scene as well.