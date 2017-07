Highlighting the growing appeal of subscription boxes, Stitch Fix customers are handing one-third of their online apparel wallet to the firm, which uses a mix of human and artificial intelligence to guide purchases.

What's more, Stitch Fix was among the top 10 retailers last year in terms of online apparel wallet share, according to NDP’s online receipt mining service, Checkout Tracking E-commerce. Also on the list was Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe, pointing to rapid gains for subscription boxes in the quickly evolving $217.6 billion U.S. apparel market..