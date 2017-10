FOR THE CHILDREN: Of Mercer, a direct-to-consumer women's work apparel brand, will introduce maternity styles Oct. 24. Last year the brand launched extended sizing, and now carries clothing from 00 to 20W and XS to 2X.Founded in 2013 by two Wharton grads, Dorie Smith and Emelyn Northway, the women felt that maternity allows the brand to better cater to its customers and their specific clothing needs during pregnancy.The collection is designed to take a professional woman from early pregnancy to her ninth month to post-partum nursing and afterwards.Of Mercer, which is manufactured in New York, will launch three new styles for nursing and maternity and seven maternity-friendly styles (these dresses are currently on the site and are being offered now to accommodate maternity.) Special features include snap straps for easy nursing access on both sides, ruching throughout the body to accommodate growth through the nine months, hidden zippers to accommodate nursing and machine-washable and wrinkle-free fabrics.The maternity styles and maternity-friendly styles retail from $165 to $215.