At the recent summer editions of Première Vision and Texworld, fall 2018 trends pointed to “a return to soft casualwear” as brands aligned with consumers’ preferences toward cozy, luxurious knits as well as a desire for sustainably manufactured products.

PrimaLoft, a material science firm, is positioning itself in the market to meet these trends. The company offers high-performance insulation, fabrics and yarns for brands that include Patagonia, The North Face, Timberland, REI, Black Diamond, Lululemon and Under Armour. PrimaLoft had its beginnings as a material provider to the U.S. military in the Eighties, when it was tasked with developing a superior synthetic insulation alternative to natural down insulation for use in uniforms.