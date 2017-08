Whether selecting saturated patterns and prints or sifting through seemingly similar shades of black, in textiles, color is always key. At the Pantone Color Institute, its experts view color as “a language.” As such, the firm employs an in-depth cultural analysis of consumer desires, emotions and even political sentiments to project trends for an upcoming season.

Laurie Pressman, the vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, works directly with brands on color selections, presents on color and trends to global design audiences and is involved in the development of Pantone’s color research and color trend-forecasting products. Pressman also sits on the Home Products Board at FIT and the Fashion Advisory Board at SCAD.