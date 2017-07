PARIS — Kering, Plug and Play, and Fashion for Good on Wednesday announced the graduation of the inaugural batch of start-ups from their Plug and Play – Fashion for Good accelerator for sustainable textile innovation. They also unveiled the next round of “innovators” selected for the program's second edition, due to take place from September to December.

The start-ups over the past three months in Fashion For Good’s hub in Amsterdam have followed a curriculum geared at making their respective solutions market-ready, including mentorship and training by Kering and C&A senior management, deal flow sessions with potential strategic partners and links to investors.