The future of fashion apparel and accessories is dark and dramatic with shimmering bits of gold and silver, according to the product selections at this year's Première Vision New York.

Textiles and leather for the fall 2018 season were displayed this week at Pier 94. The event, in its third year in New York, has grown to an edited assortment of more than 320 weavers, leather producers, accessories companies, design studios and manufacturers located worldwide.