Scientists at the University of Manchester, U.K., have developed a method for printing batteries directly onto cotton fabrics. The new technology could eventually power smart electronic textiles, which is a growing sector in textile innovations.

This advance is a solution for powering devices on wearable technology items without the need for battery packs. Through the development of a flexible supercapacitor device, an apparatus similar to a battery but can charge a device fully and quickly in a matter of seconds, scientists discovered that they could print the technology directly onto cotton fabrics via conductive graphene-oxide ink. The interaction creates an exceptional mechanical stability due to a positive interaction between the textile substrate and ink.