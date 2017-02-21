Stitch Fix is launching into the plus-sized market today with a big head start — a waiting list of 75,000 potential shoppers.

It’s a move that not only welcomes in the estimated 67 percent of U.S. women who are size 14 or bigger, but also syncs up nicely with with the San Francisco company’s fit-based, wallet-friendly, feedback-intensive model. Stitch Fix provides online personal stylists and sends suggested items to customers in the mail.

With today’s launch, Stitch Fix will offer 90 brands including City Chic, Eloquii, Kiyonna, Junarose Slink Jeans and Universal Standard, in addition to its own private labels, Market & Spruce, Pixley and 41Hawthorn.

Sizes include up to 14W to 24W and 1X to 3X, in addition the company’s existing women’s sizes of 0 to 16 and XS to XXL, maternity and petite.

Eloquii chief executive officer Mariah Chase is keen to see if the Stitch Fix customer prefers the same items that the Eloquii customer does.

“I would be lying if I said we aren’t in the market to acquire new customers, but it comes back to propelling the fashion industry forward to serve the woman who is 14 and up and democratizing size in fashion,” Chase said. “We can’t and shouldn’t do that alone. For us, it is a no-brainer.”

Eloquii, a direct-to-consumer line that was originally part of The Limited, created some products specifically for Stitch Fix.

Rather than beta test, as Stitch Fix did with its men’s expansion, the company commissioned a group of women called the Curvy Style Council, including plus-size style bloggers Allison Teng, Kristine Thompson and Alexandra Thomas, to lend expertise and insights.

It also assigned 200 of its 3,000 stylists to be focused specifically on serving the plus customer, although the offering will be seamlessly incorporated into the existing site.

This means that women who sign up will be assigned a personal stylist based on their size and style preferences. Customers pay $20 for five options, and the amount goes toward any purchases. Apparel and accessories range from $20 to $400, and shipping is free.

“While it is very rewarding to be in the business of helping women and men look and feel their best, Stitch Fix’s offering felt incomplete without being able to serve a more comprehensive range of women’s sizes,” said Stitch Fix chief executive officer and founder Katrina Lake.