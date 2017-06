Focused on a higher degree of consumer engagement, Supima’s 2017 advertising campaigns showcased a series of creative collaborations with brands across the apparel, accessories and home goods markets. Supima’s latest campaign, “Bursting Into Bloom,” was developed by Brooks Brothers and executed by Outfront Media.

The placement and positioning of the campaigns comes as consumer preferences and behavior are shifting. Shoppers are gravitating toward authentic brands and higher-quality products. For example, Supima's “Everyday Reimagined” campaign, which introduced its “art not ads” philosophy, was led by Graj + Gustavsen, a consulting firm and creative agency and together with the other campaigns emphasize a shift toward product quality, highly saturated color and artistry.