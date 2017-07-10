Duston Jasso, FIDM, Supima Design Competition 2016, Getty Images

Duston Jasso, FIDM, Supima Design Competition 2016, Getty Images

Getty Images



Since its inception in 2009, the Supima Design Competition has not only evolved into a program that serves as a bridge between academic coursework and the realities of the runway, but also as a launchpad for new fashion talent.

The competition is an annual event that spotlights emerging designs, and this year marks its 10th anniversary. The competition will be held on Sept. 7 at Pier 59 Studios in New York.

Universities included in this year’s event are: Drexel University; Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising; Fashion Institute of Technology; Kent State University; New School’s Parsons School of Design; Rhode Island School of Design, and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

To learn more about the Supima Design Competition, click here to download a special report about the event and participants as well as insights into Supima cotton.

