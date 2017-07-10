Since its inception in 2009, the Supima Design Competition has not only evolved into a program that serves as a bridge between academic coursework and the realities of the runway, but also as a launchpad for new fashion talent.
The competition is an annual event that spotlights emerging designs, and this year marks its 10th anniversary. The competition will be held on Sept. 7 at Pier 59 Studios in New York.
Universities included in this year’s event are: Drexel University; Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising; Fashion Institute of Technology; Kent State University; New School’s Parsons School of Design; Rhode Island School of Design, and the Savannah College of Art and Design.
To learn more about the Supima Design Competition, click here to download a special report about the event and participants as well as insights into Supima cotton.
For More Business News From WWD, See:
Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers
Consumer Preferences Reshaping Retail Landscape
As IoT Grows, AT&T Sees Broad Deployment of Connected Devices and Products