DUBAI — The Dubai Design District is continuing to grow its offerings for nurturing emerging talent from the region, with the opening of the Swarovski Creative Center this month. The first of its kind, nonprofit center aims to be a platform for innovation, design resources and networking, and will be available to local design talent from disciplines including fashion, art and interiors.“We are seeking to establish an inspiring environment for aspiring and established designers,” explained Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board. “It’s a space to allow them to hone their talents and skills and to push forward creativity and innovation.”The 1,940-square-foot space is meant to be versatile and can be adapted to host creative workshops, talks, exhibitions and events. The center will support talent in three ways: By providing a space for innovation, inspiration and learning; offering materials, equipment and training for design and crystal application, and creating a hub for collaboration and new business opportunities.Swarovski said: “It is a pleasure to reaffirm our commitment to innovative design thinking and education with the new Swarovski Creative Center in Dubai. We look forward to seeing it become an inspirational hub for design in the region, helping to enable creative talent to develop and thrive.”The initiative builds upon prior support of Middle East-based talent by Swarovski. “Our experience with Emirati designer Zeinab Al Hashemi was an inspiration, and her thoughtful installation, which was displayed for the first time at Dubai Design Week, was much admired when we showed it at our booth at Baselworld," said Swarovski.Currently the hub is hosting an exhibition of Anjali Srinivasan’s ‘Unda,' a six-meter-long installation which is a rolling wave surface that combines glass elements with touch crystal technology which illuminates in response to human touch.