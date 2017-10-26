Zohara Tights, a Tel Aviv-based direct-to-consumer hosiery company, is expanding to the U.S.The line, which manufactures 200 styles annually, was launched in Tel Aviv in 2010 and quickly established itself internationally. The brand is sold in Israel and continental Europe, mostly in France and Italy. The company says it was established “to give legs a platform to express themselves.”The line includes hand-printed, opaque, sheer and solid tights available in a variety of color and print combinations, as well as footless options and socks. The company also produces a collection for girls.Zohara will be available exclusively on zoharatights.com. The collection retails from $24 to $39, with one size accommodating sizes 0 to 16. The sheer and cotton styles, however, are sized 0 to 10.Asked why the company decided to launch in the U.S. at this time, Yael Zwanziger, marketing manager of Zohara Tights, said, “We found that even with globalization, there really is still a huge amount of local taste. Some styles work brilliantly in Israel, but are total failures in France, and vice versa. We have been testing the market the last two winters to see if there is any interest in our product in the U.S.” She said it was very successful. “We were able to meet our customers directly, hear feedback in real time and implement their suggestions into our current collection. That experience gave us confidence to enter the U.S. market, as we felt we had an audience that loved our product and there was clearly a good marketplace.”Zwanziger said in many ways, their product works well for e-commerce since sizing and fit aren’t an issue.In Israel and Italy, the company works with select wholesale accounts, but for the most part it’s a direct to consumer brand.When asked how the tights can accommodate sizes 0-16 when there are so many different heights and weights, Zwanziger said, “We receive that question all the time, it’s perhaps the most surprising element of our brand. Our tights contain a high amount of elastane and were developed with a unique technique to guarantee a wide range of sizes. It was super important for us to develop a product that would fit all women in all sizes.” In fact, she noted that she has a customer who lost weight and said that the Zohara tights are the only item of clothing she can still wear from her old wardrobe.