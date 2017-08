As the trend toward personalization continues to pique consumers’ interest, brands and retailers are homing in on finer details to further differentiate products. Companies such as Trusty Trading, a vertical manufacturer that develops and distributes technical textiles and apparel fabrics, specializes in pocketing products and curtain waistbands that allow brands to get creative.The firm recently partnered with Archroma, a Swiss color and specialty chemical company, to launch its “Eco Pocketing” sustainable pocketing fabric line that conserves and reduces water usage in the textile industry. Its fabrics can also be incorporated into other end uses such as solid colors or prints for shirtings and linings. Archroma’s Optisul C dyes are sulfide-free and approved by bluesign and GOTS [global organic textiles standard]. And its dyes are Oeko-Tex, ZDHC MRSL and EU Ecolabel compliant.Trusty Trading’s campaign touted that “Pocketing can help change the future of sustainability” via Archroma’s special “waterless” dye technology that uses minimal to no water at all in its formulation. As a result, the increased production enables faster speed to market and a higher reproducibility rate for problematic pale shades. And the dyes can be used for a wide spectrum of colors.“Trusty selected Archroma’s technology for the substantial amounts of water that can be saved during the dyeing process with Optisul C dyes. The ‘Eco Pocketing’ range allows apparel suppliers, brand and retailers to combine beautiful inspiration, performance and the very soul of sustainability,” the company said.“In addition, the sustainability of the Eco Pocketing [collection] can be measured and substantiated with Archroma’s One Way sustainability calculator tool.” Its calculator uses a three-step process that clarifies and calculates savings for water, energy and carbon dioxide.Computed by its calculator tool, Archroma’s dyeing technology used 94 percent less water consumption, 54 percent less energy consumption and 61 percent less carbon dioxide compared to a standard reactive dyeing process for deep to medium shades. For pale to medium shades, the dye used 89 percent less water consumption, 45 percent less energy and 51 percent less carbon dioxide.For More Textile News From WWD, See:

