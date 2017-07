As designers, fabric buyers and merchandisers converge on the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York this week for Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Avantprint as well as Première Vision at Pier 94, buyers are looking for products that stand out and meet various end-user demands that include more sustainably produced garments, improved fit and comfort. There's also a demand for higher-quality fabrics as well as novelty knits — and products that can be made to meet the needs of fast fashion.

There's also the ongoing growth of ath-leisure and activewear, which places an emphasis on textile innovation. Fit, strength, stretch and durability are some of the desired attributes in this segment. Also top of mind is how to meet the Millennial-driven desire for organics as well as products that are not only made sustainably but ethically as well.