Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., will launch a line of adaptive apparel for adults. It will be sold on tommy.com starting Wednesday.The new line consists of 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based upon pieces from the spring Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collection. Each piece is designed with the end consumer in mind and features adjusted seams and openings to allow ease of dressing for individuals and caregivers.Modifications include magnetic shoulders; front and back closures to help pull clothes over the head; Velcro brand closures, and magnetic flies for ease in wearing pants, jeans and chinos; adjusted leg openings and hems to accommodate leg braces and orthotics; magnetic zippers to enable individuals to zip and unzip with one hand, and pull-on pant loops inside of waist bands that fit around the wrist to pull on pants. The line is priced equally to the regular sportswear collection. Presently, the men's line is offered up to size XXL and women's to size 18.“Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion.”Hilfiger launched its first adaptive collection for children in the spring, marking the first time a global fashion brand featured apparel to accommodate the needs of the differently abled community. Its success promoted the development of an adult line.The plan calls for selling to Zappos and in the future, possibly some wholesale accounts.Last month, MagnaReady said it had partnered with LF Americas to help people with mobile issues. Expanded collections of men’s woven shirts, children’s school uniforms and other apparel integrating the MagnaReady closure system are expected to be introduced with LF Americas retail partners in 2018.